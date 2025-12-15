Collins Elbit Vision Systems, or CEVS, a joint venture between Elbit Systems of America and Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, has completed the critical design review for the Zero-G Helmet Mounted Display System+, or HMDS+, under the U.S. Navy’s Improved Joint Helmet-Mounted Cueing System program.
Following the review, the program now advances into testing and integration with aircraft avionics and mission systems, RTX said Friday.
What Is the Zero-G HMDS+?
Zero‑G is a sixth‑generation helmet‑mounted display system that provides a high‑definition battlespace view and real‑time information. The system integrates mission data, sensor video and weapon information through advanced display, tracking and low‑latency technologies. It can serve as a primary flight instrument to support aircrew situational awareness and decision‑making at high speeds. It is being adapted for use on F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft.
“Zero-G is providing sensor fusion at the edge. This system is critical technology, while remaining lightweight. As fighter aircraft level-up, the HMDs of those systems need to as well. Zero-G provides unmatched head-up, sixth-generation battle management capabilities,” said Luke Savoie, Elbit Systems of America’s president and CEO and CEVS board member.
What Previous Work has the Joint Venture Done for the Navy?
In 2023, the joint venture received a two‑year, $16.8 million contract from the Navy for the development, testing and delivery of six Improved Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems.