Collins Elbit Vision Systems, or CEVS, a joint venture between Elbit Systems of America and Collins Aerospace , an RTX business, has completed the critical design review for the Zero-G Helmet Mounted Display System+ , or HMDS+, under the U.S. Navy’s Improved Joint Helmet-Mounted Cueing System program.

Following the review, the program now advances into testing and integration with aircraft avionics and mission systems, RTX said Friday.

What Is the Zero-G HMDS+?

Zero‑G is a sixth‑generation helmet‑mounted display system that provides a high‑definition battlespace view and real‑time information. The system integrates mission data, sensor video and weapon information through advanced display, tracking and low‑latency technologies. It can serve as a primary flight instrument to support aircrew situational awareness and decision‑making at high speeds. It is being adapted for use on F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft.

“Zero-G is providing sensor fusion at the edge. This system is critical technology, while remaining lightweight. As fighter aircraft level-up, the HMDs of those systems need to as well. Zero-G provides unmatched head-up, sixth-generation battle management capabilities,” said Luke Savoie , Elbit Systems of America’s president and CEO and CEVS board member.

What Previous Work has the Joint Venture Done for the Navy?