Cypress International has appointed George Buch Jr. as director of the company’s air and space analysis, global mobility and contested logistics business.

Retired Lt. Gen. David Halverson, chair and CEO of the federal and defense consultancy firm, said in a statement published on LinkedIn Thursday, that Buch will provide “invaluable insight in aligning analytical results to define enterprise-wide requirements, driving multi-billion-dollar modernization and securing congressional and interagency support” to clients.

Who Is George Buch Jr.?

Buch has almost 29 years of experience in the Department of Defense. Before entering the private sector, he served as military deputy director for the Secretary of the Air Force Studies and Analysis for over two years.

He also led as commander of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, which provides C-17 Globemaster III combat airlift support and maintenance in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

Buch also held the roles of director of safety for the U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, commander of the 721 Air Mobility Operations Group, deputy director for the Chief of Staff of the Air Force Revitalizing Squadron.

He has clocked in over 2,700 flying hours, including over 550 hours to provide combat and combat support in the C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft.