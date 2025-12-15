Boeing has delivered to the U.S. Air Force the first B-52 Radar Modernization Program, or RMP, flight test aircraft equipped with an APQ-188 active electronically scanned array radar system.

The company said Thursday the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base in California will conduct testing to gather data to inform future developmental test phases and the planned retrofit of 76 B-52 planes.

The Edwards AFB testing comes after Boeing completed ground integration and initial system functional checks at its San Antonio facility.

“The new radar will significantly increase B-52 mission effectiveness by improving situational awareness, speeding target prosecution and enhancing aircrew survivability in contested environments,” Boeing Bombers Vice President Troy Dawson said, adding, “This phase of the program is dedicated to getting it right at the start so that we can execute the full radar modernization program.”

What Are the Features of the B-52 RMP Flight Test Aircraft?

Aside from the new radar, the B-52 RMP test aircraft features an upgraded cooling system, two display and system sensor processors, two high-definition touchscreens for radar imagery, two fighter-like hand controllers for operating the radar, and control and legacy displays.

What Is the B-52 RMP Program?

B-52 RMP is a major defense acquisition program that aims to replace the legacy APQ-166 radar with the modified APG-79 Bomber Modernized Radar System to boost system reliability, reduce sustainment costs and deliver new capabilities to track moving air and surface targets.

According to Boeing, the RMP upgrades are key to B-52’s ongoing modernization, ensuring the U.S. maintains global strike capability through 2050 and beyond.

The program completed critical design review in February 2022.