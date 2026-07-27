The U.S. Air Force has awarded Modern Technology Solutions Inc. a $371 million contract to support the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

The time-and-materials contract involves engineering and technical support for the Space RCO

The project is expected to be carried out at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico by Aug. 23, 2031

Modern Technology Solutions Inc. has secured a $371 million time-and-materials contract to provide systems engineering and technical assistance to the Space Rapid Capabilities Office, the Department of War announced Friday.

Under the terms of the award, MTSI will deliver contracting and functional support spanning the full acquisition lifecycle framework for the Space RCO at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

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What Are the Details of the Contract?

The U.S. Air Force is obligating $24 million in fiscal 2026 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award. The work will primarily be carried out in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with a period of performance running through Aug. 23, 2031. The Space RCO will serve as the contracting activity overseeing the effort. The contract was issued as a sole source award.

What Other Space-related Contracts Has MTSI Secured Recently?

In November 2025, MTSI received a $111 million contract modification for the Space Systems Command’s space-based interceptors project, which is overseen by the Program Management Office, Systems Engineering, Integration and Testing. MTSI also secured a $640 million contract to develop and deliver a Defensive Cyber Operations for Space for the U.S. Space Force. The contract was awarded in January 2025, with a one-year base performance period and four options periods.