Vertosoft and Huntress have partnered to expand access to managed cybersecurity capabilities

Huntress will leverage Vertosoft’s channel network and contract vehicles to bring its agentic security platform and AI-centric SOC to government customers

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Vertosoft and Huntress have partnered to expand public sector organizations’ access to managed cybersecurity products and services.

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What Does the Vertosoft-Huntress Partnership Mean for the Public Sector?

Under the partnership, Vertosoft said Thursday Huntress will gain access to its network of channel partners and contract vehicles to support the delivery of its cybersecurity offerings to government customers, including state and local agencies, schools and municipalities.

The partnership aims to help public sector organizations address evolving cyberthreats through Huntress’ agentic security platform and AI-centric security operations center.

The agentic security platform from Huntress provides capabilities spanning endpoint detection and response, security information and event management, security posture management and security awareness training.

The company’s AI-centric SOC is supported by engineers, researchers and security analysts focused on identifying and responding to cyberthreats.

What Did Vertosoft & Huntress Leaders Say About the Partnership?

Jay Colavita, founder and president of Vertosoft, said the partnership will help bring cybersecurity technologies to public sector customers while supporting organizations’ efforts to defend against evolving threats.

“This collaboration strengthens our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies that help organizations proactively defend against evolving threats while accelerating their success in the government market,” Colavita stated.

Kevin Hallmark, global head of distribution at Huntress, said the collaboration is designed to improve access to the company’s security platform and SOC capabilities for public sector entities and the partners that support them.

“By partnering with Vertosoft, we’re making it easier for state and local agencies, schools, and municipalities to access our agentic security platform and AI-centric SOC, helping them investigate and respond to threats faster with human-led expertise at the center,” Hallmark said.

How Does the Partnership Align With Vertosoft’s Public Sector Strategy?

The Huntress agreement follows Vertosoft’s continued efforts to expand its portfolio of technology providers serving government customers.

Vertosoft recently partnered with Portage CyberTech to broaden public sector access to digital signature, identity and verification technologies through its channel partners, contracts and go-to-market support. In November, the company teamed up with Gigamon to provide federal, state and local agencies with access to the latter’s deep observability technology to strengthen zero trust cybersecurity environments.