AFRL is seeking industry input on a potential ASTROS II follow-on contract

The potential $400 million ASTROS II deal will support rocket propulsion testing and aerospace research activities

The ASTROS II effort will help maintain and modernize specialized test equipment and infrastructure

The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is seeking industry feedback on a potential follow-on contract worth between $250 million and $400 million to support rocket propulsion testing, engineering and research operations at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

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What Is the ASTROS II Requirement?

According to a request for information issued Thursday on SAM.gov, the Air Force Test Center, on behalf of AFRL Detachment 7, is conducting market research for the Aerospace Systems Technical Research and Operations Services II, or ASTROS II, requirement. The effort seeks contractor support to provide engineering, research and development test operations, test support and maintenance services for experimental aerospace test equipment, stands and associated infrastructure.

What Work Will the Contractor Perform?

The contract covers the evaluation, modification and sustainment of research test equipment and support systems used in propulsion testing. Work will support a wide range of activities, including bench-scale liquid engine components, tactical rocket motors, launch booster-class propulsion systems, spacecraft propulsion systems and strategic rocket motors.

The selected contractor will be responsible for the engineering, integration, modification, operation and decommissioning of fuel and oxidizer systems that utilize toxic, hypergolic, cryogenic, high-pressure and hydrocarbon propellants, as well as explosive materials. The effort also includes support for fluid and mechanical systems, test infrastructure and other aerospace research assets at the AFRL Edwards Site.

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