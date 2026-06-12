Erich Wiemann has joined SAIC as vice president of capture for the company’s Air Force, Space and Intelligence Business Group

Wiemann comes to SAIC from Peraton, where he served as senior director and capture lead for the citizen services and public services sector

SAIC is a Platinum Sponsor for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit, which will take place on July 30

SAIC has appointed Erich Wiemann as vice president of capture for its Air Force, Space and Intelligence, or AFSI, Business Group. The appointment was announced by Wiemann on LinkedIn, where he expressed gratitude for being able to join an organization whose goal is to ensure that “our Air Force, Space, and [intelligence community] customers have what they need to execute their missions, on their timelines, against real threats.”

Who Is Erich Wiemann?

Wiemann is an industry leader with nearly two decades of experience in business development, capture management, and strategic leadership across defense and intelligence.

Before joining SAIC, Wiemann served as senior director and capture lead for the citizen services and public services sector at Peraton, a role he assumed in October 2025. In this capacity, he oversaw a portfolio of high-priority opportunities ranging from $50 million to over $1 billion, leading a team of capture managers responsible for identifying and winning new federal business.

Prior to joining Peraton, he spent a year as chief operating officer at Paratus Solutions, a Virginia-based consultancy, where he advised clients on business development and capture, strategy, business process improvement and organizational effectiveness.

Wiemann had also spent 11 years at CACI International, holding progressively senior roles including director of strategic capture and executive director of operations and strategy. In the former role, he focused on complex pursuits across command and control, communications, surveillance and reconnaissance, and counter-improvised threat markets. He oversaw more than $4 billion in business wins and contributed to double-digit organic growth within his sector.

What Is SAIC?

SAIC is a Reston, Virginia-based technology and services company focused on defense, space, intelligence and civilian markets. The company’s offerings span mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services, with an emphasis on integrating emerging technology into national operations. SAIC describes its core focus as partnering with government customers to deliver digital offerings that address national priorities. The company employs approximately 23,000 people and generates annual revenues of roughly $7.3 billion.

SAIC is a Platinum Sponsor of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit. Set to take place on July 30, the summit will feature top leaders from the Air and Space Forces who will dialog with industry’s finest executives. The day will be packed with keynote addresses, panel conversations and non-stop networking. Sign up for the event now!

SAIC recently received a $50.6 million follow-on task order from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island, to continue providing design, modernization and sustainment support services for torpedo defense systems. The task order calls on the company to use digital engineering capabilities to streamline design conceptualization, prototyping and fabrication of software and hardware to support torpedo systems modernization efforts.

In May it was announced that SAIC had partnered with Google Public Sector to deploy artificial intelligence capabilities in enterprise and tactical environments using Google Distributed Cloud infrastructure. Through Google Distributed Cloud, the partnership intends to integrate air-gapped and edge-based AI capabilities into mission architectures, supporting analytics and agentic AI operations in contested or disconnected environments.