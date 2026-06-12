Oracle has secured a $395.8 million contract to modernize federal workforce management systems

Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM will replace more than 100 legacy HR platforms

The new AI-based system is designed to support roughly 2 million federal civilian employees

The Office of Personnel Management has awarded Oracle a $395.8 million contract to establish the government’s first unified, artificial intelligence-powered human capital management, or HCM, system , the Austin, Texas-based company said Thursday.

What Will Oracle Deliver Under the Contract?

Under the HRIT Modernization Core HCM contract, Oracle will deliver Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM, a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-authorized platform that will replace more than 100 legacy federal HR systems. The cloud-based system, a key component of OPM’s Federal HR 2.0 initiative, will establish a centralized workforce management capability for approximately two million executive branch civilian employees throughout the federal government.

Kim Lynch , executive vice president of government, defense and intelligence at Oracle, said the award reinforces Oracle’s efforts to help federal leaders make faster decisions while providing government employees with a more modern and user-friendly workplace experience.

“Oracle is honored to partner with OPM to establish a secure, trusted foundation to unify federal HR operations,” said the three-time Wash100 Award winner.

What Capabilities Will Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM Provide?

Oracle Cloud HCM will support end-to-end HR lifecycle management for federal agencies, including functions such as position management, personnel action and records processing, workforce analytics and self-service capabilities for employees and managers. The system will also integrate with payroll, retirement and benefits systems, helping federal agencies modernize workforce management operations through a centralized human capital management system.