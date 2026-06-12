- Oracle has secured a $395.8 million contract to modernize federal workforce management systems
- Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM will replace more than 100 legacy HR platforms
- The new AI-based system is designed to support roughly 2 million federal civilian employees
The Office of Personnel Management has awarded Oracle a $395.8 million contract to establish the government’s first unified, artificial intelligence-powered human capital management, or HCM, system, the Austin, Texas-based company said Thursday.
What Will Oracle Deliver Under the Contract?
Under the HRIT Modernization Core HCM contract, Oracle will deliver Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM, a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-authorized platform that will replace more than 100 legacy federal HR systems. The cloud-based system, a key component of OPM’s Federal HR 2.0 initiative, will establish a centralized workforce management capability for approximately two million executive branch civilian employees throughout the federal government.
Kim Lynch, executive vice president of government, defense and intelligence at Oracle, said the award reinforces Oracle’s efforts to help federal leaders make faster decisions while providing government employees with a more modern and user-friendly workplace experience.
“Oracle is honored to partner with OPM to establish a secure, trusted foundation to unify federal HR operations,” said the three-time Wash100 Award winner.
What Capabilities Will Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM Provide?
Oracle Cloud HCM will support end-to-end HR lifecycle management for federal agencies, including functions such as position management, personnel action and records processing, workforce analytics and self-service capabilities for employees and managers. The system will also integrate with payroll, retirement and benefits systems, helping federal agencies modernize workforce management operations through a centralized human capital management system.
OPM Director Scott Kupor described the partnership with Oracle as “an important step toward improving interoperability, strengthening workforce data capabilities and delivering a more effective and accountable HR experience across the federal government.”