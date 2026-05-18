SAIC and Google Public Sector are expanding AI from testing into real-world enterprise and tactical operations

The partnership uses Google Distributed Cloud to support AI in classified and disconnected environments

SAIC tested an internal Gemini pilot to explore secure AI integration

SAIC has partnered with Google Public Sector to deploy artificial intelligence capabilities in enterprise and tactical environments , using Google Distributed Cloud infrastructure.

How Are SAIC & Google Public Sector Supporting Mission AI?

In an article published by SAIC, Bob Ritchie , senior vice president and chief technology officer, and Ravi Raghava , CTO of the civilian business group, said the collaboration aims to move AI beyond pilot projects into operational use. Through Google Distributed Cloud, the partnership intends to integrate air-gapped and edge-based AI capabilities into mission architectures, supporting analytics and agentic AI operations in contested or disconnected environments while preserving compliance, resilience and real-time decision-making for defense and classified workloads.

What Challenges Are Affecting Government AI Deployment?

Federal agencies continue to face challenges integrating AI into legacy systems, classified environments and existing mission workflows. SAIC identified barriers to broader operational adoption, including denied or disconnected operations, compliance requirements, security risks and the need to scale AI responsibly without workflow disruptions. The company previously said workforce readiness and organizational adaptation are also barriers to modernization, with agencies needing to adopt technology-enabled learning and “unlearning” strategies to help personnel adapt to AI-driven workflows and automation.

To address those issues, the company said it uses modular architectures and digital engineering approaches intended to preserve operational continuity while supporting modernization efforts. According to Ritchie, mission integration helps accelerate the transition of commercial technologies into operational military capabilities through open architectures, modular design and systems engineering.

How Is AI Being Operationalized?

SAIC said it launched an internal Gemini pilot with more than 1,000 users to evaluate governance frameworks and explore approaches for secure AI integration. The initiative supports the company’s Unified Agent Platform, which enables employees to build AI agents for business processes.

The company has increasingly emphasized agentic AI and automation in defense operations, noting that autonomous agents and unified data architectures could help reduce decision fatigue and accelerate decision-making in national security environments.