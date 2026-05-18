Thomson Reuters and Socure partner on AI-driven identity verification

Collaboration targets rising threats from synthetic identity fraud

Offering supports continuous fraud monitoring for government and industry

Thomson Reuters and Socure have partnered on artificial intelligence-enabled digital identity verification and fraud prevention as governments and regulated industries face rising synthetic identity fraud, impersonation attacks and automated cyber-enabled scams.

Thomson Reuters said Wednesday its CLEAR identity and risk intelligence data will be combined with Socure’s RiskOS AI platform to deliver real-time identity verification, fraud detection and risk analysis for commercial and government customers. CLEAR datasets include credit headers, sanctions and watchlist information, phone and email attributes, employer identification records, and death records.

The partnership targets growing demand for continuous digital identity monitoring as AI tools make it easier for threat actors to bypass legacy verification systems. The combined system is intended to support identity verification and fraud prevention in financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, gaming, e-commerce and government services, among other industries.

How Will the Partnership Support Government Fraud Prevention?

The integrated offering is designed to help agencies and enterprises verify identities across the full user lifecycle rather than relying on one-time authentication checks.

According to Thomson Reuters, the system can return identity verification decisions in under 400 milliseconds, reduce manual reviews and support high approval rates for government agencies.

“Identity is not a point-in-time check. It’s a continuous lifecycle,” Jordan Burris, head of public sector at Socure and former White House chief of staff to the federal chief information officer, wrote in a LinkedIn post discussing the partnership. “Proactive, real-time identity intelligence is foundational to building trust in a digital-first government.”

Why Are AI-Driven Fraud Threats Accelerating Digital Identity Modernization?

In recent months, Burris has repeatedly warned that AI-powered impersonation will become one of the dominant fraud vectors facing government agencies and regulated industries. He previously called on the Trump administration to treat digital identity as critical infrastructure and establish a cohesive national digital identity strategy.

Socure has continued expanding its government-focused identity offerings. Earlier this year, the company launched Socure for Government RiskOS, a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-authorized platform designed to consolidate identity proofing, fraud detection and program integrity functions into a unified environment for public sector organizations.