BAE Systems and Vantor integrate targeting technology for GPS-denied drone operations

Integration supports intelligence fusion and real-time ground coordinate extraction

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BAE Systems and Vantor have partnered to integrate part of Vantor’s Raptor vision-based software suite with BAE’s Geospatial eXploitation Products to deliver intelligence and targeting capabilities to autonomous systems operating in contested electronic warfare environments.

As defense and intelligence organizations work to maintain targeting accuracy in contested environments, technologies are shaping the next phase of geospatial intelligence and operational decision-making. The 2026 Intel Summit will examine how technology is transforming intelligence operations through discussions focused on data, AI, cyber capabilities, secure information sharing and modernization efforts amid evolving mission demands and tighter fiscal constraints. Sign up now for the Sept. 24 event!

What Does the Technology Integration Intend to Achieve?

In a joint release published Thursday, BAE and Vantor said the technology integration intends to address targeting challenges caused by GPS spoofing, jamming and inaccurate drone telemetry in modern conflict environments.

According to the companies, the integration seeks to enable downstream intelligence fusion, extraction of ground coordinates and interoperability across multiple sensors by allowing Raptor Sync to georegister full-motion video from an unmanned aircraft system’s onboard camera with Vantor’s 3D terrain data in real time.

What Did BAE & Vantor Executives Say About the Integration?

“In contested environments, the sensor’s imagery and video collections are only half the battle; the accuracy of the data it produces is what determines mission success,” said Kurt de Venecia, senior director of product development at BAE Systems GXP.

De Venecia added that integrating Raptor into GXP intelligence workflows aims to help analysts maintain targeting confidence when platform systems or inertial sensors lack high absolute accuracy.

“Analysts cannot afford to lose confidence in where a target actually is,” said Paul Millhouse, senior director of Raptor products at Vantor.

Millhouse said the integration is designed to improve the effectiveness of both current and future drone platforms by correcting video data before it enters the GXP ecosystem and supporting more accurate coordinate generation during missions.

What Is BAE Systems GXP?

BAE Systems GXP is a software ecosystem designed to support rapid discovery, exploitation and dissemination of mission-critical geospatial data.

According to the company, GXP software supports military, incident response, security and research applications through a suite of geospatial intelligence tools.

How Does the Tech Integration Align With Vantor’s Geospatial Intelligence Efforts?

The tech integration builds on Vantor’s recent work supporting the U.S. Army’s One World Terrain, or OWT, program. In February, the company secured a potential $217 million follow-on production contract to provide immersive 3D terrain data for the service’s Synthetic Training Environment, a key component of the OWT program.

Vantor also partnered with Google to integrate Earth AI imagery models into its Tensorglobe platform to support geospatial analysis in classified and air-gapped environments.

In addition, the company teamed up with SkyFi to expand access to satellite imagery and geospatial intelligence products for government and commercial users.