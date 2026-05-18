Northrop Books $325M Army RangeHawk Development Contract

Northrop books a $325.5 million Army contract for RangeHawk HALE development work

Contract includes prototype development, sensor integration and logistics preparation

The 2026 Army Summit on June 18 will discuss AI, reconfigurable air defense and more

Northrop Grumman has secured a potential five-year, $325.5 million contract from the U.S. Army to develop a prototype of the RangeHawk high-altitude long-endurance airborne test resource designed to support the collection of high-speed systems test data.

The latest contract reflects the Army’s continued focus on advancing high-speed systems testing and next-generation defense capabilities. Attend the 2026 Army Summit on June 18 to hear military leaders discuss the future of the tactical edge, AI, reconfigurable air defense and cost-effective fires, and more. Register now to hear firsthand insights on the programs, partnerships and innovation efforts driving Army transformation.

What Is the Scope of the Army Contract?

The Department of War said Friday the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract covers the development of a prototype of the RangeHawk universal payload architecture to enhance the adaptability and agility of test data collection involving high-speed platforms.

Aside from prototype development, contract work includes sensor integration, air vehicle modification and logistics preparation for demonstration and validation efforts.

Northrop will perform work in San Diego through May 14, 2031.

Army Contracting Command in Orlando, Florida, received one bid through an online solicitation process and obligated $65.6 million in fiscal 2026 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.

What Is RangeHawk?

RQ-4 RangeHawk is a HALE unmanned aircraft that supports U.S. hypersonic missile flight tests under the SkyRange program.

The aircraft is designed to track and gather telemetry data from hypersonic weapons and space launches.