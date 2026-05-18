BWXT Names Keith Szewczyk President of Enrichment Operations

Keith Szewczyk joins BWXT as president of enrichment operations

The executive brings manufacturing and aerospace leadership experience

The appointment supports company’s expanding uranium enrichment initiatives

BWX Technologies has appointed manufacturing and aerospace executive Keith Szewczyk as president of enrichment operations as the company continues expanding its uranium enrichment and nuclear fuel infrastructure efforts tied to U.S. national security and energy independence.

Szewczyk announced the move in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

“BWXT is playing a critical role in advancing technologies that support U.S. national security, energy independence, and the future of nuclear innovation. I’m honored to join such a talented team and look forward to helping lead this important mission,” he said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Szewczyk will oversee strategic planning, operational execution, regulatory compliance, technology development and growth initiatives throughout BWXT’s enrichment portfolio.

What Experience Does Keith Szewczyk Bring to BWXT?

Szewczyk brings more than two decades of experience in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defense, electronics and operational transformation roles.

Before joining BWXT, he served as senior director of global crystals and vice president of KYOCERA AVX’s U.S. crystal division, where he led a $30 million domestic crystal manufacturing expansion effort supporting space and aerospace and defense supply chains.

He also previously served as CEO of Bliley Technologies, where he led operational turnaround and growth initiatives focused on precision timing and space technologies.

Szewczyk held earlier leadership roles at GE Transportation and Ansaldo STS, overseeing engineering operations, global integration efforts, product development and advanced manufacturing initiatives.

Why Is BWXT Expanding Its Enrichment Business?

The company continues building out a growing portfolio of uranium enrichment, conversion and advanced nuclear manufacturing programs supporting the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration.

In September 2025, BWXT secured a potential $1.5 billion NNSA contract to establish the Domestic Uranium Enrichment Centrifuge Experiment, or DUECE, pilot plant in Erwin, Tennessee. The facility is intended to help restore domestic uranium enrichment capabilities for defense missions and naval nuclear propulsion requirements.

The company has also expanded related infrastructure efforts that include a centrifuge manufacturing development facility in Oak Ridge and a planned uranium enrichment facility adjacent to its Nuclear Fuel Services site in Erwin.

Earlier this year, BWXT initiated pre-application engagement with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for the proposed enrichment facility, which is expected to support highly enriched uranium production for the Naval Reactors program.