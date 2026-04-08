BWX Technologies has initiated pre-application engagement with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for a proposed uranium enrichment facility in Erwin, Tennessee.

BWXT said Tuesday it notified the NRC of its intent to apply for a uranium enrichment license in the first quarter of 2027 in support of U.S. efforts to rebuild domestic nuclear fuel capabilities for defense missions. The move will allow NRC to allocate resources ahead of the formal review, which will evaluate the project’s adherence to safety, security and environmental standards.

The planned facility will be located adjacent to BWXT’s Nuclear Fuel Services site and will support the company’s work under a $1.5 billion contract awarded by the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration to establish a domestic uranium enrichment capability.

What Role Will the New BWXT Facility Play?

The Erwin facility will support production of highly enriched uranium for the NNSA’s Naval Reactors program. It will use the centrifuge technology developed by Oak Ridge National Laboratory under the NNSA-backed Domestic Uranium Enrichment Centrifuge Experiment. The site, expected to be operational around 2035, will initially demonstrate enrichment in a production environment before scaling output for defense applications.

How Does the BWXT Site Fit Into Broader Domestic Enrichment Efforts?

The initiative aligns with broader federal efforts to reduce reliance on foreign sources for materials supporting national security and naval propulsion.

BWXT has been expanding its enrichment-related infrastructure, including the recent opening of its Centrifuge Manufacturing Development Facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The site serves as a hub for the design, engineering and testing of advanced gas centrifuge systems that will support future enrichment operations.

“Establishing reliable U.S. enrichment capacity is critical to ensuring the long-term availability of fuel for naval nuclear propulsion and other national security need,” said BWXT President and CEO Rex Geveden.

BWXT is evaluating additional opportunities to support the NNSA’s defense fuel initiatives.