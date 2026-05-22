Scale AI’s offerings, including its GenAI platform, are now available to federal government customers via Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule contract

Carahsoft’s Mike Adams said the availability will streamline federal access to Scale AI’s capabilities

The offerings are available via Carahsoft’s reseller partners and other government contracts as well

Scale AI’s generative artificial intelligence platform and test and evaluation offerings are now available to federal agencies through Carahsoft Technology’s General Services Administration Schedule contract, following a partnership agreement between the two companies.

Which Scale AI Offerings Are Now Available on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule?

Carahsoft said Wednesday that the offerings available through the agreement include Scale GenAI Platform, which supports the development, evaluation and deployment of AI agents and multi-agent systems using sensitive or proprietary data for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies. Also included are Scale AI’s test and evaluation services, covering benchmarking, red-teaming and safety assessments intended to measure AI reliability and transparency. Professional and deployment support services are part of the agreement as well.

Apart from the GSA Schedule, Scale AI’s offerings are also available to federal customers via Carahsoft’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and OMNIA Partners Contracts, and its NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement. The products and services can be acquired through pre-negotiated pricing.

How Does the Partnership Benefit Federal Customers?

For Carahsoft Senior Sales Director Mike Adams, the agreement is intended to reduce procurement barriers for agencies adopting AI technologies.

“By enabling streamlined access to these capabilities, Carahsoft and our reseller partners are helping support defense and civilian agencies as they operationalize AI, strengthen decision-making and accelerate outcomes aligned with Federal innovation priorities,” Adams added.

For his part, Zane Teeters, head of public sector go-to-market at Scale AI, said, “By providing the tools to both build and evaluate AI, we are enabling federal agencies to harness generative AI solutions that are capable of driving meaningful outcomes for the communities they serve.”

How Else is Scale AI Bringing Its Technology to Government Users?

Scale AI’s partnership with Carahsoft comes on the heels of a collaboration with BAE Systems involving AI technology. In late March, Scale AI and BAE announced a strategic relationship agreement that sought to accelerate the development and deployment of AI capabilities for Department of War platforms and mission environments. The agreement would see BAE’s experience in defense operations, systems integration and platforms paired with Scale AI’s portfolio of agentic AI technologies.

Commenting on the initiative with BAE, Teeters said at the time, “The value of this agreement is ensuring that human operators have the most advanced AI capabilities available on today’s platforms and systems, dramatically accelerating the time to mission impact for the Department of War.”