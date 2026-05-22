Leidos has landed four State Department IT modernization task orders

Work will support embassies and diplomatic operations worldwide

The awards will cover cloud, networking, cybersecurity and user support

Leidos has secured four awards from the Department of State to help modernize and maintain IT systems supporting U.S. diplomats, embassies and consulates worldwide.

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The Reston, Virginia-based company said Thursday the awards were issued under the State Department’s Evolve contract, a multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity vehicle with a potential value of $10 billion over a one-year base period and six option years.

What Services Will Leidos Provide?

Leidos, which was awarded a spot on the Evolve contract in February, said it will support cloud and data center services, application development, network and telecommunications operations, and customer and end-user support activities. The company said it will help strengthen cybersecurity and modernize IT infrastructure to enable secure access to critical systems and data across the State Department’s global network of embassies and consulates.

Steve Hull , president of digital modernization at Leidos, said the State Department operates one of the federal government’s most geographically dispersed IT environments and requires resilient technology systems that can support personnel worldwide.

“Diplomats and embassy staff depend on secure, resilient systems that perform in any environment. These awards position us to deliver technology that supports their mission every day,” said the 2025 Wash100 Award winner.

What Is the Evolve Contract?

The Evolve contract is designed to support enterprise IT management, cloud and data center operations, application development, network services and end-user support for the State Department’s global missions. The department started seeking bids for the IDIQ in December 2022 and has since awarded spots to multiple companies, including Booz Allen Hamilton, CACI Federal, General Dynamics Information Technology, MANTECH, Peraton and SAIC, among others.