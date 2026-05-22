Claroty and Corsha will combine continuous threat detection and machine identity and access control capabilities to support federal OT security

The combined technologies are expected to provide asset visibility, dynamic machine identity authentication and automated threat mitigation

Claroty’s Jen Sovada said the partnership aims to prevent operational disruptions and supply chain attacks

Claroty has partnered with machine identity provider Corsha to strengthen cybersecurity protections for federal operational technology and cyber-physical systems environments .

Claroty said Thursday that it will combine its continuous threat detection, or CTD, platform with Corsha’s machine identity and access control capabilities to support zero trust security deployment across federal operational environments.

What Will the Clarity-Corsha Integration Provide?

According to the companies, the integration is intended to provide asset visibility, dynamic machine identity authentication and automated threat mitigation for operational technology, facility-related control systems and building management systems. The offering is designed to support cloud migration, robotics automation and artificial intelligence adoption.

“This pairing helps organizations defend against operational disruption, prevents ransomware and supply chain attacks, and contains vulnerabilities in real time, enabling teams who protect critical infrastructure to achieve true cyber resilience,” Jen Sovada , general manager for public sector at Claroty and a 2024 Wash100 Award winner, stated.

How Is Claroty Expanding Federal Cybersecurity Support?

In December, Claroty’s CTD platform secured an authority to operate at multiple U.S. military missile defense sites and a classified intelligence community facility through a deployment partnership with Mission IT.

According to Claroty, the deployments identified previously undocumented operational technology assets and cybersecurity vulnerabilities affecting industrial control systems supporting defense and intelligence missions.