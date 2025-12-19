Claroty has secured an authority to operate for its Continuous Threat Detection platform at multiple U.S. military missile defense sites and a classified intelligence community facility through a deployment partnership with Mission IT.

The approval covers operational technology and facility-related control systems supporting sensitive defense and intelligence missions, Claroty said Thursday. Mission IT served as the technology integrator, using cleared personnel to implement Claroty’s cyber-physical systems security technology in classified environments.

Escalating cyber activity targeting government systems continues to reinforce why data and networks have become central to modern conflict. At the 2026 Cyber Summit, public- and private-sector leaders will examine how agencies are responding to persistent threats, advancing zero trust implementation ahead of the DOW’s 2027 deadline, and strengthening cyber resilience across mission environments. Join the discussion on May 21 to hear directly from officials shaping the next phase of federal cybersecurity.

How Did the Claroty-Mission IT Partnership Support Missile Defense Systems?

At one missile defense site, Mission IT deployed Claroty CTD to conduct full asset discovery across control systems supporting weapons operations. The deployment identified a significantly larger device footprint than previously documented and surfaced previously unmapped vulnerabilities affecting industrial control components, Claroty said.

The site continues to use the platform as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen system protections.

Mission IT also deployed Claroty CTD’s Edge data collection capability to assess a facility-related control system supporting an intelligence community agency mission. The assessment revealed gaps in operational technology visibility, including a misconfigured power distribution system and unencrypted programmable logic controller communications.

The agency remediated the issues and achieved compliance with Intelligence Community Directive 503 and Unified Facilities Guide Specifications cybersecurity requirements for facility control systems.

“Our partnership with Mission IT is already demonstrating its power to protect our nation’s most critical assets,” said Jen Sovada, Claroty’s general manager for the public sector.

“By collaborating with Mission IT, Claroty is providing government customers with the operational and cyber resilience needed to defend our nation at scale, and we consider our valued relationship with Mission IT a clear symbol of our commitment to public service,” the former Wash100 Award recipient added.

Building on the completed deployments, Claroty and Mission IT are expanding joint support for additional defense and intelligence missions. Future work will align with federal cybersecurity priorities such as zero trust architecture implementation and operational technology and IT convergence.

The ATO followed Claroty’s CTD platform enhancements. In June, the company added exposure management functionality and support for Federal Information Security Modernization Act requirements.