Hanwha Defense USA, a subsidiary of South Korean defense company Hanwha Group, has entered a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, or CRADA, with the U.S. Army to integrate a 58-caliber cannon, designed by the U.S. government, into its K9 family of vehicles.

The company said Thursday that the K9 meets the size, weight and power requirements of the 58-caliber cannon.

“This collaboration with the U.S. Army is a reflection of the versatility of the K9 turret—the centerpiece of Hanwha’s family of Long-Range Precision Fires platforms,” stated Mike Smith, chief operating officer at HDUSA.

Find out how the Department of War and the defense industrial base are stepping up to counter emerging global threats at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29. The highly anticipated GovCon event will bring together top Pentagon officials and industry leaders to discuss artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 5G and other advanced technologies revolutionizing modern warfare. Get your tickets today.

What Is Hanwha’s K9?

The K9 is part of Hanwha’s Long-Range Precision Fires portfolio. According to the company, six NATO nations have equipped their respective militaries with the K9.

“Of the five NATO nations that share a land border with Russia, four rely upon the K9 for Long-Range Precision Fires capability,” shared Michael Coulter, CEO of HDUSA. “This broadly dispersed base provides a global sustainment network that is unmatched. Wherever the U.S. Army goes, in all likelihood the K9 is already there.”

What Did HDUSA Bring to AUSA?

In October, the company showcased its K9 (A1) 155mm self-propelled howitzer to the Association of the U.S. Army, or AUSA, Annual Meeting & Exposition. The K9 (A1) 155mm self-propelled howitzer is designed to meet the mission requirements of the Army’s Mobile Tactical Cannon.