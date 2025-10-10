in DOD, News

Hanwha Defense USA to Showcase K9 Artillery Systems at AUSA 2025

Mike Smith / Hanwha Defense USA
HDUSA CEO Mike Smith. HDUSA will present its latest artillery systems at AUSA's Annual Meeting & Exposition.
Mike Smith President & CEO Hanwha Defense USA

Hanwha Defense USA and parent company Hanwha Aerospace will present their latest artillery and munitions technologies at the Association of the U.S. Army, or AUSA, Annual Meeting & Exposition, which will take place Oct. 13–15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

HDUSA said it will showcase its K9 (A1) 155mm self-propelled howitzer, designed to meet the Army’s Mobile Tactical Cannon requirements. The company will also announce its K9 (A2) wheeled howitzer’s availability for the U.S. market.

Strengthening Domestic Defense Manufacturing Base

The company’s participation in the event formalizes its entry into the U.S. ground combat vehicle market. It also highlights Hanwha’s commitment to strengthening the domestic combat vehicle defense industrial base through strategic partnerships and domestic production initiatives to accelerate prototyping and manufacturing timelines, build a more resilient domestic supply chain and enhance interoperability with allied forces.

Remarks From Hanwha Defense USA CEO Mike Smith

“HDUSA combines proven artillery and munitions technology with disciplined, repeatable execution, which is precisely what the Army demands as it accelerates force modernization,” said Mike Smith, president and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA.

“Two things matter most—first, delivering proven operational firepower that shapes the battlespace and second, the enablement of scaled production using mature, advanced manufacturing processes,” Smith continued.

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

