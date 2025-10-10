Artificial intelligence platform provider Virtualitics has announced the appointment of Bill Gayler, a retired U.S. Army major general, to its federal board of advisers. He brings to the board more than 30 years of military leadership experience at the tactical, operational and strategic levels, the Pasadena, California-based company said in a LinkedIn post Thursday.

His knowledge on defense–industry collaboration, as well as capability development and requirements management will help Virtualitics accelerate the delivery of mission-ready, data-driven solutions for the U.S. defense community, the company added.

Gayler’s Military Career Highlights

Immediately before retiring from the military in 2021, Gayler served as U.S. Africa Command’s chief of staff, according to his LinkedIn profile. Other military posts he held include serving as the command’s operations officer, commanding general of the Army’s Aviation Center of Excellence, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Europe, office of personnel management division director at Fort Knox and deputy commanding general of the 7th Infantry Division.

Following his retirement, several companies have named Gayler to their advisory board, including Archer, PeopleTec and Exactus.

Gayler holds a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of North Georgia and master’s degrees from the National Defense University and U.S. Army Command and Staff College.