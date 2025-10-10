Adlib Software has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to expand access to its artificial intelligence-enabled data accuracy and document workflow automation services across the public sector.

Carahsoft said Wednesday it has been named Adlib’s master government aggregator, offering the company’s software to the public sector through reseller partners and contract vehicles such as NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

AI Adoption & Workflow Automation

The document transformation and data extraction platforms enable government agencies to modernize operations by fast-tracking AI adoption through structured inputs for large language models and automating document workflows using no-code tools to eliminate manual data entry and validation.

Faster Decisions & Compliance Support

Adlib’s software fast-tracks analysis and service delivery by converting legacy documents into structured data, enabling rapid decision-making. It also ensures compliance through audit-ready records with traceability, digital signatures, redaction, and adherence to the National Archives and Records Administration, Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and Federal Information Processing Standards.