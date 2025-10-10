in Artificial Intelligence, News

Seekr Boosts Control, Customization for SeekrFlow AI Agents With New Features

Seekr logo/https://www.seekr.com/https://www.seekr.com/blog/seekr-expands-advisory-board/
Seekr's company logo. Seekr continues to improve SeekrFlow by introducing new capabilities
Advanced tech

Seekr has unveiled new SeekrFlow Agents capabilities to enhance control, customization and reliability of artificial intelligence agents when deployed across government and enterprise environments.

The AI company said Wednesday that Structured Output, Custom Tools and Docstring Validation will simplify development and accelerate adoption of agentic AI.

New SeekrFlow Features

Structured Output enables users to define schemas that agents must follow, such as JSON or Pydantic. It aims to address challenges related to the unpredictability of agent output, which can prevent operationalization.

The new feature ensures that agents generate schema-adherent responses that are immediately ready for use.

Meanwhile, Custom Tools allow users to embed proprietary Python functions and connect agents to internal Application Programming Interfaces or systems like Slack and Outlook. Developers can also utilize the tools to use traditional machine learning models with generative capabilities to create agents that can reason and act.

Custom Tools and Docstring Validation enhance customization. A docstring inside a Python describes a function, its parameters and its return values.

The capabilities are now available on SeekrFlow. According to the company, new features, such as Secret Manager and Observability Platform, are under development.

SeekrFlow was recently added to Amazon Web Services’ GovCloud through AWS Marketplace.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Elodie Collins

Bill Gayler
Bill Gayler headshot. US Army veteran's appointment as Virtualitics advisory board member
Army Veteran Bill Gayler Joins Virtualitics’ Federal Board of Advisers
Logo/army.mil
U.S. Army logo. The Army is adopting a new mechanism to encourage proposal creativity and speed up acquisition.
US Army Adopts More Flexible Approach to Writing Requirements