Seekr is offering its SeekrFlow enterprise artificial intelligence platform to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies via Amazon Web Services’ GovCloud through AWS Marketplace.

Seekr said Thursday that the availability of SeekrFlow on AWS GovCloud gives government customers a pathway to rapidly procure and adopt secure AI.

About SeekrFlow

SeekrFlow is an end-to-end platform that enables organizations to train, validate, deploy and scale AI tools that meet enterprise requirements. It offers open-source models for Retrieval-Augmented Generation, automated data preparation feature, and explainability and human-in-the-loop tools.

Seekr shared that SeekrFlow is already in use at the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Special Operations Command. The platform is also available through the Chief Digital and AI Office Tradewinds.

What Is AWS GovCloud?

GovCloud is designed to provide agencies at the federal, state and local levels, as well as government contractors and educational institutions, with cloud environments where they can run sensitive workloads. It enables customers to comply with Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and the DOD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide at Impact Levels 2, 4 and 5, according to Amazon.

“As customers accelerate AI adoption, they face mounting requirements to protect controlled unclassified information, handle sensitive data, and enable accurate and explainable AI. They need agentic AI solutions they can trust to perform in the most sensitive, secure, and demanding environments,” stated Rob Clark, president of Seekr. “By making SeekrFlow available on a cloud they already operate in and trust, we’re ensuring our customers can innovate with speed, scale, and security, without exceptions or compromises.”