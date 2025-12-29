Keeper Security has secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High baseline certification that allows its zero trust government cloud platform to operate in environments where high-impact unclassified data are utilized.

The company said the Keeper Security Government Cloud, or KSGC, was assessed against controls defined in the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-53 Revision 5 to achieve the authorization.

Leaders from across the public and private sectors will discuss zero trust compliance and emerging cyberthreats at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Secure your spot in this critical event by purchasing your tickets today.

“Achieving FedRAMP High Authorization underscores Keeper’s readiness to protect agencies operating in the most demanding environments,” Zoya Schaller, director of cybersecurity compliance at Keeper, stated. “This authorization validates the maturity of our security program and the differentiating strength of our technical and organizational controls.”

The authorization comes over two years after FedRAMP awarded KSGC a Moderate certification. KSGC also has Government Risk and Authorization Management Program, or GovRAMP, certification and System and Organization Controls, or SOC, 2 Type II and SOC 3 attestations.

Additionally, the platform is included in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Approved Products List.

What Is Keeper Security Government Cloud?

KSGC is a cloud-native platform for securing and managing critical government systems, including servers and databases. The platform offers unified password management, session monitoring, remote browser isolation and secure remote access capabilities for federal, state and local government agencies.

According to Keeper, KSGC also supports Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, compliance. The platform addresses 26 of the 110 controls in CMMC Level 2, which covers the protection of controlled unclassified information.