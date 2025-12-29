Oddball-Wilcore JV Secures VBS Contract Under VA SPRUCE IDIQ

The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded Oddcore, a joint venture of Oddball and Wilcore Technologies, the Veterans Billing System, or VBS, follow-on contract through VA’s Secure, Performant, Reliable and User-Centered Experiences, or SPRUCE, contract vehicle.

Register now for the Potomac Officers Club’s rescheduled 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12. Join this key event to explore innovative solutions transforming federal healthcare.

In a LinkedIn post, Oddball said Oddcore will continue to support VBS operations, maintenance and modernization initiatives through the three-year, $6.1 million recompete contract.

In April, Oddball announced that the joint venture secured a three-year, $15 million task order under the SPRUCE vehicle for VA.gov Chatbot support.

What Is VA VBS?

According to Oddball, VBS is a mission-critical system that distributes veteran copay data and provides military retirees with access to their financial payments and status.

What Is VA SPRUCE?

SPRUCE is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract set-aside for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses.

According to a solicitation released by VA in September 2023, SPRUCE is a multiple-award task order contract that covers commercial services across five technical functional areas: software development and operation; technical advising and architecture planning; service design and user research studies; data science and data analytics; and product support operations.

In October 2024, VA awarded 10 companies, including Oddball, positions on the SPRUCE IDIQ contract.

What Does Oddcore Do?

Oddcore supports government customers by providing human-centered design, engineering, accessibility and product management services.

In July 2024, service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses Oddball and Wilcore partnered to form a joint venture to advance the delivery of government digital modernization services.