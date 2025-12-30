Navteca Awarded Spot on $151B MDA SHIELD Contract

Technology company Navteca has won a position on the Missile Defense Agency’s potential 10-year, $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense, or SHIELD, contract.

In a LinkedIn post, Navteca President Hector Collazo said the company is proud to have been selected as an awardee on MDA’s SHIELD contract.

“This award reinforces our commitment to agility, advanced analytics, and AI-enabled solutions in support of layered homeland defense. We look forward to partnering with MDA and industry teammates to accelerate impactful outcomes for the mission,” Collazo added.

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz, Collazo discussed Navteca’s readiness to expand into the defense market by building on its core capabilities in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, cloud engineering, advanced data visualization and emerging technologies. He talked about how the company’s mission-first culture, agile approach and expertise in secure cloud and collaborative AI workflows position Navteca to address complex defense and national security challenges.

What Is MDA SHIELD Contract?

SHIELD is a flexible contract vehicle that enables MDA and other Department of War entities to rapidly compete for orders and expedite the delivery of capabilities to warfighters.

In September, MDA solicited proposals for the SHIELD indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

Through SHIELD, MDA aims to develop continuous, layered protection against air, missiles, space, cyber and hybrid threats. The agency also seeks to advance the use of AI and machine learning-enabled applications, open systems architecture, model-based systems engineering, digital engineering and agile processes to accelerate the acquisition, development and sustainment of capabilities.

On Dec. 2, MDA established the competitive pool by awarding 1,014 companies positions on the SHIELD IDIQ contract as part of the initial tranche of staggered awards. On Dec. 18, the agency added 1,086 vendors to the SHIELD competitive pool.

What Does Navteca Do?

Navteca is a woman and minority-owned technology services company that develops and manages technical platforms for government customers like NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, private sector corporations, nonprofits and other institutions.

The Maryland-based company is focused on developing applications based on new and emerging technology, such as cloud, virtual reality and augmted reality, natural language processing, and AI and machine learning.