Amentum supported the countdown demonstration test, or CDDT, a key Artemis II launch rehearsal held at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Dec. 20.

The Chantilly, Virginia-headquartered company said Monday that it provided end-to-end ground systems engineering services during the rehearsal, which simulated launch day operations for the Space Launch System, also known as SLS, and the Orion spacecraft.

“The successful execution of the Countdown Demonstration Test highlights the depth and breadth of Amentum’s capabilities, including launch vehicle integration, spacecraft processing, and ground systems engineering,” Mark Walter, president of engineering and technology at Amentum, stated.

What Happened During the Countdown Demonstration Test?

NASA said that, during the test, its teams performed all required procedures for the last 5.5 hours before launch. Astronauts also donned their launch and entry suits and boarded the Orion, which was integrated into the SLS at High Bay 3 of Kennedy’s Vehicle Assembly Building to undergo final processing and checkouts.

The agency plans to conduct more launch countdown tests in the future as soon as the SLS arrives at the launchpad.

“We have many more to go, but I’m encouraged by the expertise and precision demonstrated by our teams as we continue NASA’s ambitious lunar exploration legacy,” stated NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

What Is Amentum’s Role in NASA’s Artemis II?

Amentum is providing engineering and systems integration services to Artemis II under NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems program. The company is in charge of modernizing ground equipment for the mission and supporting the overall operations of both Orion and SLS.