Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, demonstrated a small-form-factor assured positioning, navigation and timing technology during the All-Domain Persistent Experiment of the U.S. Army at White Sands Missile Range, showcasing how resilient navigation can be delivered in GPS-denied environments.

What Capability Did Collins Aerospace Demonstrate?

The demonstration highlighted a Compact Modular Open Systems Standards Mounted Form Factor card designed to support ground vehicles, including robotic and autonomous platforms, RTX said, noting that the system maintained precise navigation performance when exposed to jamming and spoofing conditions. It added that the product is the smallest ground-based APNT configuration Collins Aerospace has built to date.

Equipped with an external antenna, the CMOSS-compatible card provides resilient navigation by utilizing the military GPS signal and combining data from internal and external organic sensors, as well as multiple sources.

“Our card provides highly precise navigation in contested environments, and a scalable, cost-effective solution that is ready now for integration on a variety of platforms,” said Sandy Brown, Collins Aerospace’s vice president and general manager of mission-critical products. Brown added that the card “allows for faster mission customization and improved situational awareness.”

The demonstration builds on the RTX business’s role as the production contractor for the Army’s Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing System Generation II.

In 2022, the Army awarded Collins Aerospace a potential five-year, $583 million contract to produce MAPS Gen II. The system achieved full-rate production status earlier in 2025.