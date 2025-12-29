Boeing Defense Systems has been awarded a $2.04 billion task order to advance the U.S. Air Force’s B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program following completion of a critical design review, or CDR.

Under the task order, Boeing will support post-CDR system integration activities and test two modified B-52 aircraft equipped with new engines and related subsystems, the Department of War said Tuesday.

The work will be performed in Oklahoma, Texas, Washington and Indiana through May 31, 2033. Funding for the project is incremental, beginning with $35.8 million in fiscal 2026 research, development, test and evaluation funds obligated upon the contract’s award.

The task order follows the Air Force’s 2021 selection of Rolls‑Royce to supply replacement engines for the Boeing-built B-52H fleet under a potential $2.6 billion indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract.

Under that award, Rolls-Royce has been providing F130 engines, spares, support equipment and sustainment services for the bomber. The contract could be extended to September 2038, with Boeing expecting to complete the integration of the engines and deliver the initial lot of B-52H modified planes by the end of 2028 to keep the aircraft operational into the 2050s.

How Is Digital Engineering Supporting B-52 Engine Integration?

Boeing and Rolls-Royce collaborated on digital engineering efforts, utilizing shared digital models to assess the F130 engine’s interface with the B-52’s nacelles and supporting subsystems. Exchanging digital design data enables the companies to identify required adjustments early in the process, allowing potential fit and systems issues to be addressed prior to full-rate production activity.