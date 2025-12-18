Carahsoft Technology has partnered with Troverlo , a developer of IT asset tracking and compliance visibility capabilities, to expand access to its Troverlo Autonomo offering for government agencies.

Modernizing technology systems to address outdated legacy programs and applications, similar to how Troverlo and Carahsoft are addressing the limitations of traditional IT asset management tools, is a top government priority. Discover similar initiatives involving advanced technologies at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Sign up for the event now!

What Is Troverlo Autonomo?

Carahsoft said Tuesday Troverlo Autonomo features offline location, inventory and control capabilities, built to overcome the limitations of traditional IT asset management tools. It is designed to help agencies enhance cybersecurity, prevent data breaches and comply with mandates such as Office of Management and Budget Circular A-130 and the Federal Information Security Modernization Act.

“Autonomo gives agencies the ability to proactively secure their devices by knowing where every asset is, enforcing security controls and instantly proving compliance—whether a device is online or offline,” said Cody Catalena , CEO at Troverlo.

How Will Carahsoft Provide Access to Troverlo Autonomo?

As Troverlo’s Master Government Aggregator, Carahsoft will provide access to the platform through its Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners, Educational & Institutional Cooperative Services and The Quilt contracts.

“Government agencies face growing challenges with securing and managing assets across dispersed and often disconnected environments. By partnering with Troverlo, we are empowering our reseller ecosystem to deliver a unique solution to help agencies maintain control, enforce compliance and mitigate risk, regardless of connectivity,” said Brian O’Donnell, vice president of cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft.