Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS in AWS GovCloud now supports hosted control plane architecture. Red Hat said Wednesday that the offering has also received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High Authorization, complementing the existing FedRAMP High approval for its classic architecture variant.

What Does FedRAMP High Mean for Red Hat OpenShift on AWS?

The hosted control plane architecture offloads Kubernetes management and security monitoring to Red Hat and AWS, enabling agencies to handle sensitive workloads using a fully managed application platform that complies with government security requirements, simplifying cloud service procurement and operation.

Aside from securely managing sensitive data and streamlining compliance, the new offering helps agencies reduce operational overhead and maintain consistent hybrid cloud deployments from agency data centers to AWS GovCloud regions. These enhanced security capabilities allow agencies to transition to the cloud, enhance mission-critical applications and adopt open hybrid cloud environments.

“This authorization means federal agencies can deploy their most sensitive, mission-critical workloads on a security-focused, managed, application platform,” said Christopher Smith , vice president and general manager of North America public sector at Red Hat.