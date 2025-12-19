The Defense Information Systems Agency has published a draft request for proposal for its planned acquisition of a scalable storage system that can respond to throughput demands and meet evolving government requirements.

Under the effort called the Enterprise Service Solutions IV Managed Storage Service, the government will award a firm-fixed-price contract with up to 10 years of performance, including options, for the requirement, according to a notice posted on SAM.gov Thursday.

Work will be performed within and outside the continental United States.

What Services Are Included in DISA’s Enterprise Service Solutions IV Contract?

DISA is seeking an on-demand service that will provide cost flexibility and comply with security, availability, scalability and modernization requirements.

In the draft performance work statement, the agency said the service must support artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads, high-speed and low-latency front-end port connectivity, integration with cloud services for data transfer and hybrid cloud workflows, and other capabilities.

The contract also covers the provision and maintenance of necessary assets, including software and hardware, licensing, design, logistics, and systems engineering.

Comments about the draft documents may be submitted until Jan. 7.

The contract is a follow-up to the Enterprise Storage Solutions III solicitation DISA issued in 2018. Hewlett Packard Enterprise won a $79.4 million contract from the agency in 2020 to provide enterprise storage platforms and services.