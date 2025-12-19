MANTECH Launches Service Offerings in AWS Marketplace for IC

MANTECH has listed its cloud engineering and data and artificial intelligence services in the Amazon Web Services Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, or ICMP, to enable government clients to access capabilities designed for mission-critical environments.

“By delivering secure, scalable DevSecOps and AI support on AWS, MANTECH will be able to accelerate development cycles, enabling faster decision-making and ensuring the U.S. government’s mission is executed with speed and efficiency across secure environments,” Barbara Haines-Parmele, president of MANTECH’s national security sector, said in a statement published Wednesday.

The latest development came days after MANTECH acquired data science and AI platforms provider Elder Research as part of a push to expand its capabilities for government and commercial clients.

How Does MANTECH Deliver DevSecOps & AI for Government?

MANTECH said it provides DevSecOps platforms and cloud engineering experts that help government clients innovate securely by using infrastructure as code and continuous integration/continuous delivery pipelines to reduce technical debt and quickly address vulnerabilities in the development process.

The company also delivers mission-ready data and AI services and platforms on AWS GovCloud and air-gapped environments. It uses AI tools on AWS to advance rapid prototyping and facilitate the deployment of large language models in restricted or unrestricted environments.

What Is AWS ICMP?

ICMP is a curated digital catalog from AWS designed to support government clients.

AWS ICMP aims to simplify the discovery, purchase and deployment of software packages and applications from vendors specializing in supporting government customers.