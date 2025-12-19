Lockheed Martin Skunk Works has integrated XTEND’s drone command-and-control software into the MDCX autonomy platform, enabling a single operator to manage multiple classes of unmanned aircraft during complex missions.

The collaboration is intended to support joint all-domain command and control operations by improving situational awareness and reducing the manpower required to execute layered unmanned missions, Lockheed said Thursday.

The Skunk Works technology, integrated with the XTEND Operating System, was demonstrated in November during a “marsupial” drone mission scenario, in which a larger unmanned aircraft deployed a smaller Class 1 drone to conduct a close-range task. Traditionally, such missions require control handoffs between operators using different command interfaces. The combined system eliminates this transition by allowing a single operator to manage both platforms throughout the mission.

Why Is XTEND’s Software Relevant to Contested Environments?

XTEND’s command-and-control technology is designed to function in degraded environments, including scenarios where GPS signals are denied or radio-frequency communications are disrupted. The operating system employs layered control modes and step-down procedures, enabling missions to continue under electronic warfare conditions.

According to Lockheed, the software shortens training timelines by enabling less experienced operators to perform complex drone missions with near expert-level proficiency.

The integration aligns with Skunk Works’ focus on enabling manned-unmanned teaming, improving data-to-decision timelines and increasing flexibility and safety for aircrews and mission operators.