SSC has selected CACI to move forward to Phase 3 of the Enterprise Space Terminal program

CACI will build a proto-flight optical communications terminal and conduct testing

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CACI International has advanced to Phase 3 of the Space Systems Command’s Enterprise Space Terminal, or EST, program.

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The Reston, Virginia-headquartered company said Wednesday that it will build a proto-flight terminal and conduct additional interoperability and performance testing at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Lincoln Laboratory for Phase 3.

“CACI’s progress as a prime contractor on the EST program demonstrates how we deliver innovation at mission speed,” John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a seven-time Wash100 Award winner, stated.

Mengucci added that the company’s $2.6 billion acquisition of ARKA Group in March enhanced the company’s capability to advance space communications and sensing technologies.

“By investing ahead of need, CACI strengthens our nation’s space security and resilience to ensure operational advantage years before requirements are defined,” the executive continued.

What Is the Enterprise Space Terminal Program?

The EST initiative is intended to develop standardized, low-size, weight, power and cost optical communications terminals to support resilient military space communications.

The program is designed to establish crosslink compatibility among future military satellites and support the Department of War’s MILNET space mesh network.

CACI, General Atomics and Viasat were selected in 2025 to develop Phase 2 EST prototypes under the Space Enterprise Consortium Other Transaction Authority contract vehicle. The companies also secured contracts from SSC to develop space communication terminals in 2024.

CACI said it will utilize its Optical Communications Terminal and other technologies for the program. The company already completed interoperability testing of its EST hardware at MIT Lincoln Laboratory and demonstrated bi-directional operation with the laboratory’s standard reference modem.

What Are CACI’s Space Capabilities?

Aside from its contributions to the EST program, CACI has deployed over 50 optical communications terminals in low Earth orbit and previously supported deep space optical communications missions transmitting data from over 300 million miles away.

The company also recently supported high-definition video and data transmission for the Artemis II moon mission.