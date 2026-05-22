Virtualitics and OpenAI have partnered on agentic AI for government missions

The companies aim to enhance readiness and operational decision-making

OpenAI models will be integrated into the Virtualitics Iris platform

Virtualitics and OpenAI have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on agentic artificial intelligence capabilities to support decision intelligence for government and mission-critical operations.

What Will the Virtualitics-OpenAI Partnership Deliver?

Virtualitics said Wednesday it will integrate OpenAI’s frontier AI models into Virtualitics Iris, a readiness-focused agentic AI platform designed to enhance decision-making. The effort is intended to enhance how AI systems analyze personnel, sustainment and materiel data tied to missions and operational readiness.

The partnership aims to advance agentic AI capabilities supporting mission readiness in government, logistics, supply chain management and international operations. The companies will also focus on responsible AI deployment at scale, emphasizing accuracy, security and transparency to help organizations trust the systems they use.

What Did the Virtualitics CEO Say About the Collaboration?

Michael Amori , CEO of Virtualitics, said the partnership combines the company’s readiness analytics expertise with advanced AI models while maintaining transparency and trust requirements for government customers.

“Virtualitics was founded to help leaders make better decisions when the stakes are highest. Iris, our agentic capability, was built for exactly that,” said Amori.

How Does the Partnership Align With Virtualitics’ AI Strategy?

The collaboration aligns with Virtualitics’ ongoing efforts to support defense readiness and operational decision-making through AI. Earlier this year, Chris Brown, public sector chief technology officer at Virtualitics, said defense agencies should deploy AI using a data-on-demand framework that preserves data lineage, strengthens governance and limits unnecessary data movement. Brown also highlighted the role of agentic AI and predictive analytics in enhancing readiness, sustainment and supply forecasting.