Virtualitics has launched an artificial intelligence-enabled platform designed to help defense and government agencies quickly glean actionable insights from readiness data and accelerate the decision-making process.

Advancing Defense Readiness With Virtualitics Iris

The company said Thursday Virtualitics Iris combines generative AI and AI agents into a single, intuitive interface to help defense leaders and operators use and communicate insights and make mission-critical decisions faster.

According to the company, the capabilities source insights from its readiness decision support offering called Virtualitics Integrated Readiness Optimization, or IRO.

“With Virtualitics Iris, we’re elevating our IRO capabilities and reimagining how defense leaders and mission operators move an insight forward to handle contention, pushback and ambiguity across organizational boundaries,” said Aakash Indurkhya, vice president of product at Virtualitics.

“For example, teams generating and managing Force Readiness need a tool to cut through the complexity in data and analytics and create more space to reach consensus on decisions. Virtualitics Iris is our next step in unlocking that decision advantage,” added Indurkhya.

Virtualitics Iris features a chat interface powered by GenAI and a large language model that allows users to ask questions in natural language. The platform’s AI agents collect and contextualize data and deliver actionable insights to users to facilitate the decision-making process.

“Defense and government leaders always tell me that it takes their teams too long to respond to feedback on analytics. By the time it’s gone down and back up the chain, it’s irrelevant. We don’t think that’s an acceptable status quo given the importance and urgency of the Readiness mission. We’re excited to be challenging it,” said Virtualitics CEO Michael Amori.