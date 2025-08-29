Edward Drolet has been named vice president, customer executive at Agile Defense. The Virginia-based company said Thursday that in his new role, Drolet will focus on expanding customer relationships, increasing market reach and advancing strategic growth within the Department of Defense sector.

Who Is Edward Drolet?

Drolet currently serves as principal consultant at Deepwater Point and Associates and is president and founder of Drolet Strategic Group. He was previously a vice president at CACI, serving as client executive for DOD, combatant command, Air Force and Space Force accounts.

Earlier in his career, he served in the U.S. Air Force, where he held various leadership positions. He also served at the Defense Information Systems Agency.

Agile Defense’s Rick Wagner Shares Thoughts

Commenting on Drolet’s appointment, Rick Wagner, CEO of Agile Defense and a six-time Wash100 Award winner, said, “Ed’s proven track record of supporting the DOD, combined with his strategic approach to growth and customer engagement, makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team.”

“His ability to understand mission needs and connect them with innovative solutions will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact for our customers and the warfighter,” he added.