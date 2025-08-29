Carahsoft to Offer Reka AI Tools to Government Customers

Carahsoft Technology will serve as Master Government Aggregator to artificial intelligence company Reka under a partnership between the two companies. Carahsoft said Thursday that under the partnership, it will make Reka’s offerings available to government customers via its reseller partners and various government procurement contracts.

What Are Reka’s Offerings?

Reka’s public sector-oriented offerings include Reka Vision for Public Safety, which provides video search, live event detection and person tracking capabilities; Reka Research for Government Operations, an agentic system that supports explainable AI, reasoning traceability and multimodal data transformation; and Reka Speech Translation for Multilingual Communication, which provides on-device, real-time speech-to-text and speech-to-speech translation capabilities.

Reka’s offerings can be deployed on-premises, on-device or in the cloud.

Remarks by Carahsoft & Reka Executives

Michael Adams, senior sales director at Carahsoft, conveyed the excitement of the company in adding Reka to its network of AI technology suppliers.

“Reka’s secure, multimodal AI systems align well with the unique needs of public sector agencies, especially in areas such as public safety, multilingual access and intelligent data use,” Adams said.

For his part, Reka CEO and co-founder Dani Yogatama said, “Reka is committed to building multimodal AI that serves the public good, helping agencies become more efficient, responsive and inclusive. By partnering with Carahsoft and their resellers, we’re excited to bring secure, mission-ready multimodal AI solutions to Public Sector organizations nationwide.”