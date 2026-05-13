Claroty enters a distribution deal with Carahsoft

Deal increases access to cyber-physical systems security tools for agencies

Claroty continues growing footprint in federal OT cybersecurity market

Claroty has expanded public sector access to its cyber-physical systems protection platform through a partnership with Carahsoft Technology.

Claroty said Tuesday Carahsoft will serve as its public sector distributor, making the CPS security offerings available through reseller partners and the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contract vehicle.

Jen Sovada, general manager of Claroty’s public sector business and a previous Wash100 Award recipient, said the partnership is intended to help agencies strengthen mission-critical infrastructure protection.

“The collaboration between Claroty and Carahsoft accelerates Federal, State and Local Governments’ ability to secure CPS across all agencies and departments, to an unprecedented level,” Sovada noted.

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Why Are Agencies Increasing Focus on OT Security?

Claroty cited a 2025 study showing all surveyed federal agencies launched new CPS security initiatives over the past year, though only 36 percent reported achieving full asset visibility.

The company said agencies are facing increased operational technology security challenges tied to expanding connectivity, legacy infrastructure, evolving regulations and increasingly sophisticated attacks targeting operational environments.

Claroty’s platform was built to provide asset visibility, exposure management, threat detection and zero trust enforcement capabilities designed for OT and CPS environments, enabling users to achieve compliance with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification standards.

What Has Claroty Been Doing in the Federal Market?

Over the past year, Claroty has expanded its federal footprint through a series of strategic defense and OT security initiatives.

In December, Claroty secured authority to operate for its Continuous Threat Detection platform at multiple U.S. military missile defense sites and a classified intelligence community facility through a deployment partnership with Mission IT. The deployments identified previously undocumented industrial control system assets and vulnerabilities affecting OT environments.

Earlier in 2025, Claroty added exposure management and Federal Information Security Modernization Act support capabilities to its CTD platform to help federal, state and local agencies strengthen compliance and vulnerability remediation efforts.

Sovada previously highlighted the operational risks tied to unsecured industrial and manufacturing environments supporting defense missions. In a November opinion piece, the retired Air Force colonel warned that insufficient OT cybersecurity protections could expose the Army’s expanding drone manufacturing efforts to supply chain compromise and embedded cyber manipulation.