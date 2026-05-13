CGS and Quantum Knight partner on post-quantum cryptography offerings

CLEAR platform provides lightweight quantum-resistant encryption capabilities

A panel discussion at the 2026 Cyber Summit will discuss quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography

Chugach Government Solutions has entered into a reseller partnership with Quantum Knight to bring post-quantum cryptography technologies to federal government customers across defense, intelligence, healthcare and civilian agencies.

The growing focus on post-quantum cryptography highlighted by the partnership reflects the broader push to prepare federal systems for emerging cyberthreats. One of the panel discussions at the 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will focus on quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography. Register now and save your spot to hear from government and industry leaders shaping the future of cybersecurity.

Under the agreement, CGS said Tuesday it will offer Quantum Knight’s National Institute of Standards and Technology-aligned quantum-resistant encryption capabilities as part of its portfolio of mission-support and technology offerings.

The partnership is intended to support organizations with high security requirements, including defense and intelligence teams, federal healthcare and biomedical agencies, and civilian and critical infrastructure entities modernizing secure communications and distributed systems.

What Is Quantum Knight’s CLEAR?

The Cryptographic Layer for Enterprise Access and Resilience, or CLEAR, is a lightweight, software-based encryption system designed to provide post-quantum data protection for files, video streams, databases and networks.

The company said CLEAR delivers encryption strength of up to 10,240 bits and can deploy with as little as two lines of code while maintaining a footprint under 500KB.

CLEAR integrates into existing software, firmware and devices without requiring hardware infrastructure changes. The platform supports cloud, on-premises, legacy, internet of things and tactical environments.

The platform also includes Hyperkey biometric and multifactor authentication capabilities, secure streaming functions and standardized post-quantum algorithms, including Kyber and Dilithium.

In April 2025, CLEAR secured authority to operate from the Food and Drug Administration for use in medical and digital infrastructure.

What Did CGS & Quantum Knight Leaders Say About the Partnership?

Mark Miller, technical solutions division general manager at Chugach Government Solutions, said the partnership strengthens the company’s ability to deliver secure and mission-ready offerings to government customers.

“As agencies begin transitioning to post-quantum standards, we see CLEAR as a powerful tool to protect sensitive information across complex and contested environments,” Miller said.

Quantum Knight CEO Andy Schwaderer said the partnership expands access to CLEAR Encryption within federal environments.

“CGS brings deep domain experience and trusted customer relationships across government sectors,” Schwaderer said. “Together, we’re making it easier for agencies to deploy quantum-resistant encryption and prepare for a rapidly evolving threat landscape.”