The Department of the Air Force enters into a $72 million Salesforce agreement under $5.6B DOW IDIQ

Missionforce platform will support personnel modernization, logistics and AI-enabled operations

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The Department of the Air Force has awarded Salesforce a $72 million enterprise license agreement to advance mission readiness, personnel modernization and digital transformation efforts across the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

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Salesforce said Wednesday the agreement was awarded as a task order under its potential $5.6 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the Department of War and the U.S. Army.

What Is the Scope of the Air Force ELA?

Salesforce said the ELA will help DAF transition from fragmented systems to a unified, interoperable platform through Missionforce National Security.

The platform will support personnel management, recruiting, training, logistics modernization and future artificial intelligence deployments while improving situational awareness and operational visibility across Air Force and Space Force missions.

Salesforce added that the agreement aims to enhance logistics operations through integrated data streams, real-time visibility, acquisition management and predictive resource forecasting capabilities.

DAF will also test Agentforce, Salesforce’s platform for deploying and governing AI agents, to automate workflows and support decision-making functions.

What Did Salesforce & Air Force Officials Say About the Agreement?

Dave Rey, president of global public sector at Salesforce, said the agreement reflects the company’s operational infrastructure and experience supporting government customers.

“We are bringing the full weight of our innovation and fluency to the tactical edge, helping ensure the Department of the Air Force has the foundation required to turn fragmented data and systems into a decisive strategic advantage,” added Rey, a two-time Wash100 awardee.

Kendall Collins, CEO of Missionforce and Government Cloud at Salesforce, said the agreement will operationalize Missionforce across DAF.

“With a single interoperable platform, we are providing the digital foundation for an agentic enterprise and mission orchestration at scale,” Collins noted.

Keith Hardiman, deputy chief information officer at DAF, said the department must rapidly deploy secure, interoperable data capabilities to maintain its competitive advantage.

“Leveraging enterprise-wide contract vehicles accelerates our procurement timelines, optimizes resource allocation, and ensures our Airmen and Guardians are equipped with the agile technology necessary for today’s dynamic mission environments,” he added.