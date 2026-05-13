Booz Allen appointed veteran tech investor Ryan Nolan to its board

Nolan brings extensive experience in tech finance, M&A and capital markets

The move continues Booz Allen’s recent leadership expansion efforts

Booz Allen Hamilton named former Goldman Sachs partner Ryan Nolan to its board of directors effective June 1, the company announced Tuesday. Nolan will serve on the board’s audit committee.

Who Is Ryan Nolan?

Nolan is a technology adviser and investor who currently serves as partner and co-head of global technology at BDT & MSD Partners and is a member of the firm’s technology investment committee. He previously spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs, where he co-led software investment banking and advised on capital market transactions, and mergers and acquisitions.

Earlier in his career, Nolan was a senior associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and served in the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division. In addition to his corporate leadership roles, Nolan serves on the boards of the PBS Foundation, America’s Frontier Fund and Redefine Alliance.

What Did Booz Allen’s CEO Say About Nolan’s Appointment?

Horacio Rozanski , chairman and CEO of Booz Allen Hamilton, said Nolan’s history of advising and backing technology firms will support the company’s focus on delivering mission-driven innovation to customers worldwide.

“I look forward to our collaboration on the board and the meaningful contributions his experience will bring to the company’s transformation and growth,” continued the three-time Wash100 Award winner.

Booz Allen Continues Leadership Expansion