Intelligent Waves Achieves ‘Strategic Inflection Point’ With CMMC Level 2 Certification

Intelligent Waves secures CMMC Level 2 certification

Designation confirms compliance with federal cybersecurity standards

Hypori technology helps the company support secure BYOD access and defense missions

Intelligent Waves has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, Level 2 , validating its ability to safeguard controlled unclassified information, or CUI.

Intelligent Waves’ achievement of CMMC Level 2 certification reflects the growing emphasis on stronger cybersecurity standards and compliance across the defense industrial base. Explore the future of federal cybersecurity at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21, where government and industry leaders will discuss zero trust, compliance and evolving cyber threats. Save your seat for next week’s event today.

What Does the CMMC Level 2 Certification Mean?

The Reston, Virginia-based company said Tuesday the certification confirms compliance with 110 security practices aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171.

CMMC Level 2 certification requires an independent assessment of an organization’s cybersecurity architecture, policies, continuous monitoring practices and employee training programs. The designation places Intelligent Waves among a select group of defense contractors authorized to support Department of War programs involving sensitive government information.

James Howell , chief information officer at Intelligent Waves, said the company’s CMMC certification represents a “strategic inflection point and business enabler.”

How Does Hypori Support This Certification?

A key element of the company’s compliance strategy is the integration of Hypori to facilitate secure Bring Your Own Device access. This virtual mobile infrastructure ensures that no CUI is stored or processed on physical endpoint devices, maintaining all sensitive data within a controlled environment. This method directly addresses CMMC requirements for access control and boundary protection while maintaining workforce mobility.

CMMC Certification Reinforces Defense Mission Support

The certification further reinforces Intelligent Waves’ role in supporting defense and intelligence missions. In 2025, the company secured a five-year role supporting an integrated DOW intelligence mission, providing cybersecurity, network engineering and mission IT support services.

More recently, Intelligent Waves was selected to support the U.S. Navy Operational Test and Evaluation Force’s cybersecurity operational test and evaluation contract. The effort includes Risk Management Framework support, cyber test execution and cybersecurity infrastructure support.