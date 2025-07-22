in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Intelligent Waves to Support DOD Integrated Intel Mission

Tony Crescenzo / Intelligent Waves
Intelligent Waves CEO Tony Crescenzo. Crescenzo commented on the award of a DOD contract for intelligence mission support.
Intelligent Waves has been awarded a five-year role to provide mission IT capabilities, program management and direct operational support for an integrated Department of Defense intelligence mission.

DOD Intelligence Mission Support

The Reston, Virginia-based company said Friday that it will work with an industry partner on the effort, which includes the delivery of enterprise IT customer support, cybersecurity, disaster recovery and network engineering services to DOD.

Intelligent Waves will also design, build and maintain advanced analytical tools to support DOD agencies, the intelligence community and law enforcement agencies throughout the full intelligence cycle.

Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves, said the company is honored to support DOD’s mission.

“By delivering cutting-edge technology, resilient cyber operations, and mission-critical support services, we are helping the DoD stay ahead of emerging threats,” Crescenzo added.

What Does Intelligent Waves Do?

Founded in 2006, Intelligent Waves is a technology integrator that delivers multidomain operational expertise and innovation to DOD and other federal agencies through tech platforms in data science, cybersecurity, software development, enterprise network and systems engineering, and human cognitive performance.

Written by Jane Edwards

