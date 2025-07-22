Deloitte and Palantir have developed an enterprise operating system, or EOS, as part of a strategic alliance. Deloitte said Monday that the operating system combines its Ascend single delivery platform and Zora AI platform with Palantir’s Foundry and AI Platform, or AIP.

EOS Features

Ascend is a single delivery platform that works to facilitate collaboration between human workers and AI to achieve domain-specific outcomes. Zora offers a suite of pre-configured AI agents for enterprise and industry-specific applications.

AIP enables organizations to build and connect AI tools to operations. The technology was preconfigured following Deloitte’s practices to accelerate time to value.

“Deloitte shares Palantir’s commitment to decisive action and a dedication to delivering meaningful, lasting results for commercial and government clients,” said Jason Girzadas, CEO of Deloitte US.

“Expanding our preferred relationship at this pivotal moment provides our clients with Palantir’s latest advances in AI, combined with Deloitte’s engineering scale and deep sector experience,” Girzadas added.

EOS Applications

Deloitte revealed that EOS has already been deployed by clients across industry and government to aid in financial and grants management, human resource processes, audit preparedness, supply chain visibility, enterprise resource planning modernization, and automation.

One federal agency customer applies EOS to profile data and support decision-making, the company added.

Deloitte and Palantir intend to release more joint offerings for commercial and government domains in the future.

“Deloitte has an impressive team of Palantir users,” commented Palantir CEO Alex Karp, adding, “We look forward to building solutions with them that will make America stronger.”