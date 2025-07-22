in Executive Moves, News

Sallie Sweeney Named VP of Cybersecurity Services at Edgewater Federal Solutions

Edgewater VP Sallie Sweeney. Sallie Sweeney was named VP of cybersecurity services at Edgewater Federal Solutions.
Edgewater Federal Solutions has named Sallie Sweeney as vice president of cybersecurity services. Sweeney announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post shared Monday.

Who is Sallie Sweeney?

The newly appointed executive is a seasoned cybersecurity and technology professional with over 25 years of experience in profit and loss management, technical innovation and strategic leadership. She possesses an extensive background in go-to-market strategy development, restructuring of cybersecurity programs, capture management and proposal development.

Before joining Edgewater, Sweeney founded and served as president and CEO of her consulting firm, where she provided insight for up-and-coming cybersecurity professionals. She previously worked at 9th Way Insignia as the executive VP of cybersecurity.

Sweeney spent over a year at Leidos as the cybersecurity lead for the health and civil sector and the health group. She also served as the senior technical capture leader.

The executive held various cybersecurity leadership roles at KPMG US and General Dynamics Information Technology and was chief information security officer at Apprio. She also served as director of health IT information security and senior manager of information security during her first stint with GDIT. Sweeney held different security-related positions at COACT, Network Specialty Group, InfoReliance and Baltimore County.

