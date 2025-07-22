Lawelawe Defense CEO John Boyle announced on LinkedIn Saturday that his company has expanded its contract with the U.S. Army Human Resources Command for the Sustainment of Existing Applications Program, or SEAP. The expansion adds the Automated Selection Board System 2.0, or ASBS 2.0, to the Small Business Administration-certified Native Hawaiian Organization’s SEAP portfolio and brings the contract’s value closer to its $100 million ceiling.

ASBS 2.0 is part of the Army’s efforts to use data-driven platforms to modernize the way it evaluates and selects its leaders. It also supports the Army Transformation Initiative & HRC 2030 Vision.

Remarks From Lawelawe Defense CEO John Boyle

“We are deeply honored to support Army HRC’s transformation of how it manages talent — one of the most consequential missions in the U.S. Army today,” said Boyle.

“ASBS 2.0 is about building a system that is fair, fast and accountable — precisely the kind of innovation we were built to deliver. We are also proud to welcome over 20 new team members who are now part of this historic journey,” Boyle continued.