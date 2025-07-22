in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Boeing Books $92M Navy Contract for T-45 Sustainment Support

Logo / boeing.com
Boeing logo. The U.S. Navy awarded Boeing a $91.8 million contract for life cycle sustainment support on its T-45 aircraft.
Trainer aircraft support services

Boeing will support the life cycle sustainment of the U.S. Navy’s T-45 aircraft under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at about $91.8 million. Work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee award includes post-production engineering, logistics and technical services, as well as support and ancillary equipment, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Boeing Books $92M Navy Contract for T-45 Sustainment Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Sign up for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Navy Summit, where industry, government and military leaders will discuss current and emerging opportunities and challenges confronting the U.S. maritime service branch.

Task Order Basis for Boeing’s Navy Contract

Contract completion is expected by July 2030. Boeing will perform most of the work at St. Louis, Missouri, and a small portion in the United Kingdom. Funding will be issued per task order, and no funds will be obligated at the time of the award. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity of the non-competitive procurement.

Boeing had previously secured a similar non-competed $56.7 million IDIQ contract for a potential three-year life cycle sustainment support for the T-45 that the Navy and Marine Corps use in intermediate and advanced pilot training.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

Rick Muller
Rick Muller. IonQ has recruited Muller, former IARPA director, as VP of quantum systems.
IonQ Recruits Former IARPA Director Rick Muller as Quantum Systems VP
John Boyle / Lawelawe Defense Inc.
Lawelawe Defense CEO John Boyle. Lawelawe Defense expands Army HRC contract.
Lawelawe Defense Expands Role in Army HR Command Modernization Contract