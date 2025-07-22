Boeing Books $92M Navy Contract for T-45 Sustainment Support

Boeing will support the life cycle sustainment of the U.S. Navy’s T-45 aircraft under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at about $91.8 million. Work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee award includes post-production engineering, logistics and technical services, as well as support and ancillary equipment, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Task Order Basis for Boeing’s Navy Contract

Contract completion is expected by July 2030. Boeing will perform most of the work at St. Louis, Missouri, and a small portion in the United Kingdom. Funding will be issued per task order, and no funds will be obligated at the time of the award. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity of the non-competitive procurement.

Boeing had previously secured a similar non-competed $56.7 million IDIQ contract for a potential three-year life cycle sustainment support for the T-45 that the Navy and Marine Corps use in intermediate and advanced pilot training.